World Cup 2022: Real Mallorca star Lee Kang-in unbothered by substitute role at South Korea

Real Mallorca star Lee Kang-in insists he is only bothered about helping South Korea at the 2022 World Cup and nothing else.

Spanish reporters questioned him about his substitute role despite his fine form in La Liga, scoring two and assisting three goals.

He said, "Whether it's a starter or a substitute, I'm just playing as a player. And 100% with the director. Whatever it is (starting or replacing), I will do my best for my teammates and Korea."

The midfielder has come on as a substitute twice for South Korea in Qatar, but he came on much earlier against Ghana.

He was unable to assist Korea in defeating the Black Stars, who won 3-2 to put the Asians in a difficult position to qualify for the last 16.