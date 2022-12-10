The Portuguese national team was shocked by its defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup with a clean goal but an unsavoury attack on the referee was the most prominent reaction of the newspapers in the European country following their shock exit.

المونديال من أجل حصد اللقب.

البرتغال كانت واحدة من أقوى المرشحين للفوز باللقب، وكذلك الأرجنتين، لذلك يرى الإعلام البرتغالي أن الحكم كان له دور في إبعاد أحد أهم المرشحين لمنافسة بلاده على الفوز بالكأس.

الأرجنتين بطل العالم

ونشرت صحيفة "ريكورد" تقريرا بعنوان "الأرجنتين بطل كأس العالم"، وذلك بسبب إسناد مهمة تحكيم المباراة إلى الحكم الأرجنتيني فاكوندو تيلو الذي بات العدو الأول حاليا في البرتغال.

الصحيفة أبرزت تصريحات نجوم الفريق وعلى رأسهم "بيبي" الذي قال إن إدارة المباراة بصافرة أرجنتينية أمر غير مقبول على الإطلاق.

سانتوس ليس نادما

ونشرت صحيفة "أوجوغو" البرتغالية تقريرا عن الحدث الأبرز في تشكيل المدرب فيرناندو سانتوس قائد كتيبة البرتغال، بإبعاد كريستيانو رونالدو عن التشكيل الأساسي للمباراة الثانية على التوالي.

سانتوس قال بعد المباراة إنه لم يكن نادما على قراره بجلوس كريستيانو رونالدو على مقاعد البدلاء، مشيرا إلى أن تأثير ذلك على النتيجة كان "صفر".

دموع رونالدو

صحيفة "أجوغو" أبرزت لقطة خروج كريستيانو رونالدو غارقا في نوبة بكاء على صدر صفحتها الرئيسية، واصفة ذلك بالنهاية بعد خروج المنتخب البرتغالي.

كريستيانو رونالدو سيتمم عامه الـ38 بعد أسابيع، وسيكون لحاقه بمونديال 2026 وهو في طريقه إلى عامه إلى 42 أمرا مستبعدا، لذلك لا يُعتقد أن رونالدو سيظهر ثانية في بطولات كأس العالم.

انتهى الحلم

عنونت صحيفة "إيه بولا" البرتغالية بعد سقوط فريق سانتوس أمام رجال وليد الركراكي:"انتهى الحلم"، حيث لم يعد بالإمكان أن ينام الشعب البرتغالي هذه الليلة ليحلم برفع كريستيانو رونالدو الكأس الذهبية.

الصحيفة ركزت على انتهاء الحلم من أجل التتويج بأول بطولة كأس عالم في التاريخ عن طريق النجم كريستيانو رونالدو، أحد أعظم لاعبي الكرة على مر التاريخ.

The match was moderated by Argentine referee Facundo Tello, amid fears before the match that a referee from the country of Lionel Messi would manage a match that would determine the fate of Portugal and its star, Cristiano Ronaldo, in light of the recent competition between the two legends in the World Cup in order to win the title.

Portugal was one of the strongest candidates to win the title, as well as Argentina, so the Portuguese media believes that the referee had a role in banishing one of the most important candidates to compete with his country to win the cup.

Argentina is the world champion

The newspaper "Record" published a report entitled "Argentina is the World Cup Champion", due to the assignment of the task of refereeing the match to Argentine referee Facundo Tello, who has become the number one enemy now in Portugal.

The newspaper highlighted the statements of the team's stars, led by "Bibi", who said that managing the match with an Argentine referee is totally unacceptable.

Santos does not regret

The Portuguese newspaper "Ojogo" published a report on the most prominent news in the selection of coach Fernando Santos, by removing Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up for the second consecutive match.

Santos said after the match that he did not regret his decision to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, indicating that the impact on the result was 'zer0'.

Ronaldo's tears

The newspaper "Ojogo" showed a snapshot of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit, drowning in a bout of tears, on its front page, describing it as the end after the exit of the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo will celebrate his 38th birthday in a few weeks, and him playing in the 2026 World Cup close to his 42nd birthday will be unlikely, so it is not believed that Ronaldo will play again at a World Cup.

The dream is over

The Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" wrote on its headline after the Santos' team fell to Walid Regragui's men : "The dream is over," as the Portuguese people would not sleep tonight to dream of Cristiano Ronaldo lifting the World Cup.

The newspaper focused on the end of the dream of the first World Cup in history for star Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest football players in history.