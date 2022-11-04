World Cup 2022: Richmond Boakye Yiadom returns to Black Stars squad ahead of tournament in Qatar

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named Richmond Boakye-Yiadom in his 55-man provisional team for upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The PAS Lamia forward is making a return to the team after missing the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua last month.

Boakye-Yiadom is expected to convince the Black Stars coach to make the final squad for the tournament later this month.

The former Juventus player has scored a goal in four matches in the Greece Super League this season.

The Black Stars are making a return to the World Cup later this month after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

The four-time African champions have been drawn alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Ghana's best performance at the World Cup was in 2010 when the team reached the quarter-final losing to Uruguay on penalties.

Below is the full squad: