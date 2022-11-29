GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Rodrigo Bentancur stood out for Uruguay despite Portugal defeat

Published on: 29 November 2022
Rodrigo Bentancur stood out for Uruguay despite their 2-0 defeat to Portugal in their second World Cup group match on Monday.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been singled out for praise for his commanding performance for the Sky-Blues.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an outstanding 19 recoveries and overall performance that has been hailed in his native country.

Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances on the break: midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur skipped past three players only to see his shot brilliantly saved, Maxi Gomez hit the post and Luis Suarez shot into the side netting.

Portugal's second win in two games put them top of Group H on six points and heading into the last 16. Uruguay, third on one point, must beat Ghana in their final group game to have a chance of progressing.

