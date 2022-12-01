World Cup 2022: Ronald Araujo- Barcelona defender ruled out of Ghana versus Uruguay clash

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo will not be available for Uruguay in their Group H decider against Ghana on Friday.

The 23-year-old joined his teammates for group training on Wednesday but failed to pass a late fitness test, ruling him out of the match.

Araujo has not played a game at the World Cup due to injury and it looks like his tournament might be over as he still struggles to be match fit.

The Uruguay defender was named in the squad for the tournament despite picking up an injury while playing for Barcelona.

Uruguay need a win to make it into the last 16 of the World Cup, having lost their second group game against Portugal 2-0, courtesy a Bruno Fernandes double.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars could still go through if the game ends in a draw and the result of the game between Portugal and South Korea favours the African nation.

The last time the two sides met Uruguay controversially defeated Ghana.