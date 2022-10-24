World Cup 2022: Ronaldo headlines 55-man Portugal preliminary squad

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in a 55-man preliminary squad released by Portugal manager Fernando Santos ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The troubled Manchester United forward is hoping to put aside his club struggles as he focuses on making history in Qatar with the Portuguese national team.

The European giants, who are in the same group as Ghana, will prune the squad to 26 before the Mundial in November.

Santos will announce his final squad before the November 10 deadline.

Before the World Cup, Portugal will engage Nigeria in an international friendly as a test game for their opener against Ghana.

Below is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogu Costa (FC Porto), Rui Patricio (AS Roma/Italy), Anthony López (Olympique Lyonne/France), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Rui Silva (Real Betis/Spain)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/England), Noonu Tavares (Olympique Marseille/France), Noonu Mendes, Danilo (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Nelson Semedou (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Hubin Dias , Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/England), Cedric Soares (Arsenal/England), Thierry Correira (Valencia/Spain), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Fabiu Cardoso, David Carmo, Pepe (FC Porto), Diogo Reich (Union Berlin/Germany), Jose Ponte, Thiago Jalou (Lille/France), Gonzalu Ignacio (Sporting CP), Domingus Duarte (Getafe/Spain), Mario Hui (Naples/Italy) , Rafael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/Germany)

Midfielders: William Carvalho (Real Betis/Spain), Florentino Luis, Joao Mariu (Benfica), Joao Moutinho, Matteus Nunes, Hubin Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Fabiu Carvalho (Liverpool/England) ), Fabio Viera (Arsenal/England), Ottaviu (FC Porto), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/England), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/England), Renato Sanchez, Vitina (Paris Saint-Germain/France) , Joao Palinha (Fulham/England), Nunu Santos (Sporting CP), Sergio Oliveira (Galatasaray/Turkey)

Forwards: Andre Silva (Leipzig/Germany), Paulinho (Sporting CP), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Daniel Podense, Gonzalu Geddes (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Portugal) ), João Felix (Atlético Madrid/Spain), Jota (Celtic/Scotland), Pedro Gonsauves (Sporting CP), Fernando Trincan (Sporting CP), Rafael Reang (AC Milan/Italy), Vitina (Braga)