World Cup 2022: Ronaldo says Portugal can win tournament ahead of Ghana opener 

Cristiano Ronaldo says Portugal have "enormous potential" to win the 2022 World Cup, however, has urged the team to focus on their first game against Ghana.

Ronaldo admits that winning the first game is critical to the former European champions' chances of becoming champions for the first time in their history.

"It is very relative, I really believe that our selection have enormous potential. Winning, we'll see. I believe so, I have that hope and that feeling, but in these competitions, we have to think calmly, and think about the first game against Ghana, which in my opinion is the most difficult. Start off on the right foot to gain confidence and, from there, it's going slowly," he underlined at a press conference.

Ronaldo is the team's captain and can count on other stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Bernado Silva, and Pepe.

"To say that it is the best selection, we will see at the end. Who wins is the best generation. This generation is very good, it has enormous potential, and it is young.

"It will be beautiful to see, we know that the demand is very high. But let's think calmly and the game with Ghana to gain confidence. To win the competition we have to be the best and, if we believe we are the best, we have to show it on the pitch," Ronaldo said.

The game will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.