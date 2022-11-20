World Cup 2022: Ronaldo trains with Portugal for first time in Qatar to face Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to the field with Portugal for the first time to battle Ghana in Group H opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday in his fifth and perhaps final bow on the global stage.

The 37-year-old arrived in Doha on Friday and took to the field to train with his teammate following a bout with gastroenteritis.

On Saturday, a day after landing in the host nation, Ronaldo resumed training with Portugal, marking the team’s first collective training session since arriving in Doha.

Portugal, drawn into Group H, plays Ghana on Thursday; they play Uruguay on November 28 and South Korea on December 2.

Approaching his fifth World Cup appearance, this could be Ronaldo’s last as the Portuguese captain has repeatedly hinted at retirement in recent years.

Portugal’s best World Cup finish came in 1966 when the national squad claimed third place in England. They have not made it to the quarter-finals since the 2006 World Cup in Germany when they captured fourth place.