World Cup 2022: Salaries of coaches going into the tournament in Qatar

A research by Finance Football throws up some interesting names and numbers about how much top coaches leading their teams to the World Cup in Qatar are earning.

With barely four days since the start of the global showpiece, the attention has always been on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and other superstars.

But this article turns the attention to the technical heads of various countries and a look at the Top 10 highest paid coaches ahead of the World Cup tournament in November.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is conspicuously missing from the list since he comes no close to even the last person on the Top 10 list per the research by Finance Football.

However, the Black Stars trainer is ranked amongst the lowest earners heading to Qatar for the World Cup with a reported £351,994 per annum.

One would have thought that England manager Gareth Southgate or for that matter, Didier Deschamps, manager of defending World Cup champions France, would occupy the top spot.

But it not either of them or Brazil's Tite. Germany's Hansi Flick is on top of the perch earning around £5.6 million annually.

How much will every manager earn at the 2022 World Cup;

32. Jalel Kadri | Tunisia | £114,400-per-year

31. Aliou Cisse | Senegal | £272,795

30. Rigobert Song | Cameroon | £299,195

29. Luis Fernando Suarez | Costa Rica | £307,995

28. Otto Addo | Ghana | £351,994

27. John Herdman | Canada | £422,392

26. Czeslaw Michniewicz | Poland | £439,992

25. Zlatko Dalic | Croatia | £483,991

24. Dragan Stojkovic | Serbia | £571,386

23. Walid Regragui | Morocco | £650,000 (per Total Sportal)

22. Gustavo Alfaro | Ecuador | £676,873

21. Diego Alonso | Uruguay | £755,988

20. Carlos Queiroz | Iran | £760,788 (per Iran Wire)

19. Hajime Moriyasu | Japan | £932,008

18. Herve Renard | Saudi Arabia | £966,961

17. Luis Enrique | Spain | £1,010,914

16. Kasper Hjulmand | Denmark | £1,010,915

15. Roberto Martinez | Belgium | £1,055,038

14. Gregg Berhalter | USA | £1,098,998

13. Graham Arnold | Australia | £1,142,957

12. Paulo Bento | South Korea | £1,142,958

11. Rob Page | Wales | £1,200,000 (per Total Sportal)

Rob Page as Wales boss 10. Murat Yakin | Switzerland | £1,406, 718

9. Fernando Santos | Portugal | £1,978,196

8. Felix Sanchez Bas | Qatar | £2,110,076

7. Lionel Scaloni | Argentina | £2,285,916

6. Gerardo Martino | Mexico | £2,549,675

5. Louis van Gaal | Netherlands | £2,700,000 (per Total Sportal)

4. Tite | Brazil | £3,100,000

3. Didier Deschamps | France | £3,270,000

2. Gareth Southgate | England | £4,990,000

1. Hansi Flick | Germany | £5,590,000