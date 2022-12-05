World Cup 2022: Sales of Ghana chocolate surge after Black Stars help South Korea qualify ahead of Uruguay

Ghana chocolate sales increased in Korea after South Korea advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup with the help of the Black Stars on Friday.

South Korea defeated Portugal, while Ghana fell to Uruguay by two goals, confirming the Asians' place in the last 16.

If Ghana had conceded one more goal in the match, Uruguay would've made it to the next round instead of Korea.

As a result, the sales of Ghana chocolate skyrocketed 46.5 percent on Dec. 3 compared to that on Nov. 18, when the World Cup kicked off in Qatar, according to GS Retail, an operator of the local convenience store GS25.

Ghana chocolate sales also surged 32.7 percent at another convenience store CU over the weekend. CU is operated by BGF Retail.

South Korea will play Brazil on Monday, with the Asians aiming to reach the last eight of the competition.