World Cup 2022: Sannie Daara backs calls for inclusion of GPL players in Black Stars squad

Former Ghana Football Association Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara has backed calls for Ghana Premier League players to be included in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup.

Despite his opposition to quotas, Sannie Daara believes that sending one or two players from the local league to the World Cup will benefit domestic competition.

Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim are both heavily favoured to be named to Ghana's squad for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

"For me, I’m not into the quota system because it does not create competition for the team but out of strategy and for many other reasons, in my opinion, we should include one or two players in the Black Stars. At the World Cup stage, players who play including substitutes will be 15.

"Including one or two players in the Black Stars will also help the gravity of the local league. In my opinion, some local players making up the World Cup squad will let people know worldwide that there is something good in our league,” he said on Asempa FM.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the World Cup which is scheduled to start on November 20.