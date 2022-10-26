World Cup 2022: Select players based on current form- Bashiru Hayford tells Coach Otto Addo 

Former Legon Cities head coach Bashir Hayford has urged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to select players based on current form.

The Dortmund trainer in the next few days will be submitting his final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Otto Addo has submitted his provisional list to FIFA with reports of over 35-55 players named in the list.

According to the veteran Ghanaian coach, Otto Addo must ensure players who are performing at their club level should be selected for the World Cup.

“If you are better than somebody at this particular moment, you should be used", Coach Hayford said on Radio Gold.

“Maybe tomorrow that person will also be better than another person and he will be used. So it’s all about the form and I’m talking about the current form. They should have a second look at it and compare the players they are inviting.”, he added.

Coach Otto Addo will name his final 26-man squad for the tournament on November 10, 2022.

The Black Stars are paired in group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.

Ghana will play its first opening game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.