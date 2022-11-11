World Cup 2022: Senegal officially announce final 26-member team for Qatar, 'injured' Sadio Mane is listed

Senegal head coach Aliou Cissé has announced his final 26-member team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar which begins in the next nine days.

The much anticipated list was released on Friday morning following a press conference by Cissé in the Dakar.

Bayern Munchen star and African footballer of year Sadio Mané has been included in the star-studded squad despite his injury scare.

The former Liverpool man sustained an injury last Tuesday when Bayern played against Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga with Mané being substituted in the first half.

French media and other outlets reported the Senegal talisman will miss the Mundial but he has been named in the team for Qatar.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Nampalys Mendy, Ismaila Sarr and Krepin Diatta are amongst some prominent names in Cisse's list.

Senegal open their World Cup account against in the Netherlands on November 21, 2022 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

The Teranga Lions will then face host country Qatar in the second Group A game before taking on Ecuador in the last group match.

GOALKEEPERS Edouard Mendy Alfred Gomis Timothy Seny Dieng

DEFENDERS Kalidou Koulibaly Abdou Diallo Youssouf Sabaly Fode Ballo Toure Pape Abdou Cisse Ismail Jakobs Formose Mendy

MIDFIELDERS Iddrisa Gana Gueye Cheikhou Kouyate Nampalys Mendy Krepin Diatta Pape Alassane Gueye Pape Matarr Sarr Pathe Ciss Moustapha Name Mamdou Loum Ndiaye

ATTACKERS Sadio Mané Ismaila Sarr Boulaye Dia Bamba Dieng Famara Diedhiou Nicolas Jackson Iliman Ndiaye