World Cup 2022: Senegal star Sadio Mane to miss ‘first games’ in Qatar

Senegal will be without star player Sadio Mane for their “first games” at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury.

This was revealed by a Senegalese football federation board member Abdoulaye Sow as the African champions prepare for their first match against the Netherlands on November 21.

Last week, it was reported that Mane would miss the World Cup due to a serious injury suffered in a midweek game while in action for Bayern.

The German giants confirmed the 30-year-old had a "right fibula injury," but Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Mane does not need surgery, and named Mane in his squad.

"We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio," Sow told AP.

"No one would have wanted it, but that's what's happened to us."

Sow went on to say that Senegal should "not whine too much" about his absence.

The West Africans begin their Group A campaign against the Netherlands on Monday, with games against hosts Qatar (25 November) and Ecuador (29 November) to follow.