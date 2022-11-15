World Cup 2022: Seven Right to Dream Academy graduates make it to Qatar

Seven players who graduated from the famous Right to Dream Academy will represent their countries at the World Cup.

The Right to Dream Academy situated in Akosombo- Ghana and Denmark will be hugely represented at the global showpiece in Qatar.

Four of the players made the Danish national team while three including Ajax star Mohammed Kudus made the Black Stars squad.

Ghana is represented by Kamaldeen Sulemana, who plies his trade in France with Stade Rennais, Kamal Sowah of Club Brugge and Kudus.

Kudus and Sowah were part of the class of 2000 while Sulemana is part of the 2002 year group.

Meanwhile, Denmark is represented by Mikkel Damsgaard, Mathias Jensen, Victor Nelsson and Andreas Skov Olsen. Damsgaard was part of Kudus' year group and played with the Ghanaian at FC Nordsjaelland. These days he plays for Brentford in the English Premier League.

Jensen is a member of the 1996 year group while Nelsson and Skov Olsen were part of the 1998 and 1999 year groups respectively.

The Ghana-based Academy has produced some of the finest talents for the Black Stars in recent times including Abdul Majeed Waris and David Accam.