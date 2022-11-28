World Cup 2022: 'Sluggish' South Korea defender Kim Jin-su blamed for Mohammed Kudus' winner

Defender Kim Jin-su has been accused of sluggish defending as South Korea lost their second Group H game against Ghana at the World Cup.

The Al Nassr player, who is currently on loan at Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors was twice evaded by Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus as the Asians suffered a 3-2 defeat on Monday.

Having been beaten in the air by Kudus for Ghana's second, the 30-year-old slipped as the Ajax man slotted home the winner in the second half.

Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring for Ghana after smashing home from a scrappy corner before Kudus doubled the lead nine minutes to half time.

After the break South Korea forward Cho Geu-sung netted a quick-fire brace to level the score but Kudus was at the right place at the right time to net the winner.

Fans in Seoul have taken to social media to blast the defender with popular news outlet, news.nate describing the player as sluggish.

South Korea will next face Portugal in their final group game on Friday.