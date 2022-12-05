World Cup 2022: Some Uruguayans happy team exited tournament at group stage

A member of the Uruguayan Football Association's (AUF) Executive Council Eduardo Ache, said that some Uruguayans are happy the team did not advance from the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

The South Americans defeated Ghana 2-0, but it was not enough as they were eliminated from the tournament on Friday, leaving experienced striker Luis Suarez in tears.

"There are people who are happy that things have gone wrong for us," Ache said to Radio Oriental.

The closest an African team has come to making the World Cup semi-finals was Ghana in 2010, when Luis Suarez's handball and the resulting missed penalty by Asamoah Gyan led to a shootout defeat in South Africa.

The Black Stars could not avenge that heartbreak on Friday, as Andre Ayew's missed penalty at 0-0 was history repeating itself history and proved costly in a 2-0 defeat.

But Ghana were at least happy to knock Uruguay out and send South Korea through.

"For me, yes (It was good to knock Uruguay out)," said midfielder Daniel Amartey.

"It was tough because you can see their centre-back, everybody comes (forward).

"Uruguay needed one goal to go through."