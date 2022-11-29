GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Son apologizes to Korean fans after Ghana defeat 

Published on: 29 November 2022
AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Heungmin Son of Korea Republic reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Uruguay and Korea Republic at Education City Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

South Korea captain Heung-Min Son  has apologized to the fans after losing 3-2 to Ghana in the second group game of the FIFA World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus brace ensured Ghana secured their first win of the tournament at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday.

It was a hard-fought win as Korea came from a two-goal down in the second half to chase for a win.

Son who wore a protective face mask to compete in the game apologized to the fans for not getting the win against Ghana.

"I had to do well personally and lead the players well, but it hurts my heart that I couldn't do that." I'd be really grateful," he said.

"I think the players will see the potential (for advancing to the round of 16) and prepare well," and promised, "I will prepare well with the players.", he said ahead of the final game against Portugal.

Heung-Min Son added, “I am proud of (Cho) Kyu-seong’s good performance, but now all I can think about is that the result of the match is regrettable.”

South Korea will have to beat Portugal in their final group game to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

 

 

