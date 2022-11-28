World Cup 2022: South Korea 2-3 Ghana - Black Stars players rated after five-goal thriller 

Ghana kept their World Cup campaign alive by defeating South Korea in a 3-2 thriller in Group H, with Mohammed Kudus twice.

The Black Stars needed three points to avoid early elimination and looked set to cruise to victory after Mohammed Salisu and Kudus put them up 2-0 at halftime.

However, Gue-Sung Cho equalised twice in three minutes after the break before Ajax's 22-year-old Kudus scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute.

Below player ratings of the Black Stars.

Lawrence Ati Zigi: He made brilliant saves to keep South Korea from equalizing - 7

Gideon Mensah: The left-back had a decent game. Two pre-assists for Ghana, but should have done better to prevent Korea's second goal. - 6

Daniel Amartey: The Leicester City man was okay at the back - 6

Mohammed Salisu: He scored the opener but lost his man as Korea scored their first goal - 7

Tariq Lamptey: Full of energy and running to support the attack, he is to blame for Korea's first goal after losing possession.

Salisu Abdul Samed: He was calm and composed as usual in the middle - 6

Thomas Partey: An average performance given he is one of the stars of the team - 6

Mohammed Kudus: Man of the match performance from the Ajax midfielder who inspired Ghana with two brilliant goals. 8

Andre Ayew: Not the best of games from the captain, who usually leads by example. - 6

Jordan Ayew: He silenced critics with a brilliant performance, assisting both of Ghana's goals in the first half - 7

Inaki Williams: Williams lacked confidence and missed his shot, which ended up being an assist for Kudus' winner. - 6