World Cup 2022: South Korea accelerates training ahead of Ghana showdown on Monday

South Korea coach Paulo Bento accelerated preparations for the massive showdown against Ghana by conducting tactical training ahead of the game on Monday.

The team trained at the Al Egla Training Centre in Doha on Sunday to fine tune ahead of the must-win game against the Ghanaians.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-Chan has been ruled out of the match with an injury but star man Son Heung-min will feature against the African giants.

There are still injury concerns for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, who did not participate in Sunday's dress rehearsal training ahead of the crunch tie.

Real Mallorca man Lee Kang-in is also available for selection and will pair up with Son Heung-min for balance.

The Asian giants will be eager to improve on their entertaining 0-0 stalemate against Uruguay as they battle the Ghanaians at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana themselves are in need of emergency oxygen after losing 3-2 to Portugal under controversial circumstances.