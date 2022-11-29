World Cup 2022: South Korea assistant coach says defeat to Ghana 'totally unfair'

South Korea assistant coach Sergio Costa was convinced that the Asian team's 3-2 loss to Ghana on Monday was an unfair result for their World Cup campaign.

In a match where South Korea dominated the opening exchanges but paid for mistakes, Cho Gue-sung's brace was not enough to help his country overcome Ghana.

In order to advance to the round of 16, South Korea need to defeat Portugal in Friday's final group match. They currently have one point from a scoreless draw with Uruguay. Later on Monday, Portugal and Uruguay will meet.

Costa spoke at the press conference following the game after head coach Paulo Bento received a red card for his protests when the referee blew the whistle with South Korea about to take a corner.

"In the first 25 minutes, we were able to control the game with ball possession which was very good. We made good passes and fulfilled our strategy for the match. After the first goal, things changed until the end of the first half," Costa said.

"At that moment, we lost control. The second half was totally different -- we had control, ball possession and created opportunities to score.

"The result is totally unfair. Not even a tie would have been fair. We clearly deserved a win... count on us for the next match."