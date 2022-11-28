World Cup 2022: South Korea barce-hero Cho Geu-sung switches attention to Portugal game after Ghana defeat

South Korea forward Cho Geu-sung is already looking forward to their final group game against Portugal.

The 24-year-old Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors scored a second half brace to inspire his side to a mini comeback but it was not enough as Mohammed Kudus netted the winner for Ghana.

Geu-sung expressed disappointment following the defeat, but remains optimistic ahead of Friday's game.

"Today's players as well as the coaches all ran with the mindset that today's game was the last, so let's burn and run. I'm sorry to the fans who cheered us a lot in Korea and watched us late. I am so sorry,” he said after the game.

"The most regrettable thing is that we conceded early in the beginning, so it was not easy to follow. We conceded early in the beginning and were down till half time," he added.

“The coach always asks me to fight in front and protect the ball. But it's unfortunate that the result has turned out like this," a disappointed Cho Geu-sung continued.

"Since we have one game left, we will not give up until the end and will work hard to burn the players. If you believe and support us until the end, we will repay you with a game that will not disappoint you."