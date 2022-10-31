World Cup 2022: “South Korea can reach the quarterfinals” - British media

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than three weeks away. Although the season is still in progress, the soccer world's attention is increasingly focused on the World Cup.

Each media spends a lot of time analyzing the power of countries participating in the World Cup and predicting the World Cup results. Korea, which advanced to the finals, is also subject to analysis and prediction.

Korea will play the World Cup match in Group H along with Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.

A tough match is expected. Portugal had a lot of world-class players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, and Hubin Dias, regardless of position.

Uruguay also has world-class players like Darwin Nuñez, Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde. Even Ghana, the only group in Group H, which has a lower FIFA ranking than Korea, has dual nationality players naturalized and has a decent level of power.

It seems difficult to win against Portugal and Uruguay if there are no surprises.

A local media predicted Korea's World Cup results positively. Britain's 'The Independent' said, "Korea has advanced to the finals of the World Cup for the 10th time in a row. They have a superstar named Heung-Min Son, so it is expected that they will spark a spark.”

The media said, “Korea is highly likely to advance to the tournament. The opening game is important because we could face Brazil in the round of 16. If Korea does not lose to Uruguay, they will be able to make it through the group stage in first place. If they meet Spain, Germany or Belgium in the quarterfinals, there is a high chance of defeat, but I am sure Son Heung-min will be able to perform impressively for the Taegeuk warriors.” expected that it could.

The presence of Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae was great in the media claiming this. The media selected Son Heung-Min as South Korea's star player, saying, "Son Heung-Min started the season with a goal drought, but he's stronger than ever when he has the ball at his feet. Son Heung-min can lead his country to the round of 16 or more and leave a mark in history.”

Regarding Kim Min-jae, "Kim Min-jae made Napoli forget Khalidu Kulibali very quickly this season. He moved to Napoli this summer, but if he performs well in Qatar, he can look forward to a move to the Premier League.”

By Kim Hwan