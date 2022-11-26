World Cup 2022: South Korea captain Son Heung-min anticipates tough game against Ghana

South Korea captain Son Heung-min expects a difficult game against Ghana when the two sides meet in their second group game at the World Cup on Monday.

Son led South Korea to a valuable point against two-time world champions Uruguay in a highly entertaining goalless draw last Thursday.

Despite being the better of the two sides in the Group H opener, Son expressed satisfaction in the performance of his teammates.

"The players are in a very sorry mood. Both teams played a good game and I think we got a fair result. It was a match," he said after the game against Uruguay. "I was really grateful and proud that the players were disappointed in that situation," he added.

"It is positive that we created opportunities against teams that are obviously stronger than us, but when the opportunity comes, it will be most important in the upcoming games to finish it more calmly."

South Korea need a win against Ghana to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage.

"I think Ghana is a fairly strong team," he continued. "We have to prepare more than we have. We have to fight and play more than today."