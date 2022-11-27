World Cup 2022: South Korea captain Son Heung-min not at his best ahead of Ghana clash

South Korea coach Paulo Bento says captain Son Heung-min will need time to re-adapt following his return from surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye, as they prepare for Ghana in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

South Korea drew their opener 0-0 with Uruguay, Son, who was wearing a black protective mask, having little impact.

“Son is a player who, up until his, injury, had continuous rhythm and good performance,” Bento said of Son, who had five goals and two assists for Spurs this season before the World Cup.

“He had a serious injury, he was inactive for a considerable time. He joined the team only in the last few days.

“After an injury and being exposed to more aggressive games, it is natural it will take him some step to re-adapt.”

Ghana will hope Son has a poor game against them at the Education Stadium, as the four-time African champions seek to bounce back from last Thursday's painful defeat against Portugal.