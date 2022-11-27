World Cup 2022: South Korea coach Bento takes positives from Uruguay draw ahead of Ghana clash

South Korea coach Paulo Bento has taken positives from the draw against Uruguay in their first 2022 World Cup ahead clash with Ghana.

South Korea earned a point by taking a defensive stance that irritated the South Americans. The Asians were, however, fortunate, as Uruguay hit the crossbar twice in the thrilling match last Thursday.

Speaking after the game, Bento said, "I believe it was a great match in general, a match that was very competitive with a very high level of play. Two teams that respected each other."

"We knew it would be a difficult game, we knew the quality of our opponents. They have players who are very evolved technically, very good physically and very experienced. This was a very good match from our side.

"We were suffering a little bit because they were very high-quality players … but we conceded very little to our opponents."

South Korea, who are at their 11th World Cup, are level on one point with Uruguay, and ahead of their next opponent Ghana in Group H.

The Black Stars lost their opener against Portugal and are in desperate need of points to keep alive their World Cup hopes.