World Cup 2022: South Korea coach confirms Son Heung-min will be part of final squad

South Korea coach Paulo Bento said on Thursday that Son Heung-min will be selected for the World Cup in Qatar.

He, however, admitted that he does not have a backup plan if the forward does not recover from a facial injury in time.

After undergoing surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye, Tottenham Hotspur's Son said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he will be available for selection at the World Cup.

Additionally, he said that if necessary, he would play while wearing a mask.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury in Tottenham’s 2-1 Champions League tie at Olympique de Marseille last week, and is recovering steadily.

“Of course, he’s going to be selected,” Bento told reporters, adding that there was no ‘Plan B’.

“It’s a situation that’s going to demand certain things and adaptations. We should let him come and do what he should do. And after that, we have time to make the right decision and best decisions for all of us.

“For us, it’s something normal from Sonny. We already had other moments where he was injured and he wanted to play. So it’s not a surprise at all for us.”

South Korea's hopes at the World Cup, which kicks off on Nov. 20, heavily rely on captain Son, who has scored 35 goals in 104 appearances for his nation.

South Korea will play Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal in the group stage, with their first match against South Americans on November 24.