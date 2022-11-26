World Cup 2022: South Korea coach expects team to show aggressiveness against Ghana

South Korea coach Paulo Bento expects his players to show aggressiveness against Ghana in their next fixture on Monday.

The Asian giants showed grit and power to force out a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their opening match.

The Portuguese coach was left impressed with the aggressiveness shown by his team on Thursday and expects same in subsequent matches.

"We made a good first half, better than the second. We had a moment of dominance in which we managed to impose our game. Then we broke down physically too because Uruguay has excellent players. Even so, we always remained well-organized, united, the players had a fabulous attitude this afternoon», began by referring to the Portuguese coach.

One of the aspects that most pleased the South Korea coach was the aggressiveness shown by the team.

“One of the positive aspects was the aggressiveness. We knew that they [Uruguayans] fight a lot, but we loved the way we responded, we carried the ball with pride, without being afraid of the opponent. From now on, we will always try to play with this aggressiveness because I think the games will be more and more difficult », he added.

Paulo Bento also considers that South Korea still has room for growth, not least because its main star, Son, was not yet at 100%.

"Son joined the team only in these last two training sessions. It's normal that he needs time to readapt, he had an injury that kept him sidelined for a long time. Maybe he hasn't been at his best yet, but I hope he will be in the other games."