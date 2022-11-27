World Cup 2022: South Korea coach Paul Bento to make late decision on Kim Min Jae

South Korea coach Paul Bento is refusing to rule out star defender Kim Min Jae out of their 2022 World Cup match against Ghana on Monday, insisting a late decision will be made before the massive showdown.

The Napoli defender has not trained with the team since he suffered an injury during the side's 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their opening match.

The 26-year-old is an important player for the Asian giants and his likely absence will be a massive blow to the team.

Coach Paul Bento will make a decision on the defender before the match against the African giants on Monday.

“I will like to confirm that Hwang Hee-chan will not be available for tomorrow. But for Kim Min Jae, he just recovered today and we will make a decision tomorrow” he said at the pre-match conference.

If he misses the match, Kwon Kyung-won or Jo Yu-min will appear as partners for Kim Young-kwon.

However, in order to make up for Kim Min-jae's presence, several players must jump one step further.

In particular, the speed that Kim Min-jae has is absolutely necessary to cover the fairly quick attacking team of Ghana. His presence has already reached the level of Son Heung-min.

Min-jae joined Napoli, a prestigious Serie A club this season, after passing through China and Turkey, and immediately stood out as one of the best center backs in Serie A.