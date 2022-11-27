GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: South Korea coach Paul Bento to make late decision on Kim Min Jae

Published on: 27 November 2022
South Korea coach Paul Bento is refusing to rule out star defender  Kim Min Jae out of their 2022 World Cup match against Ghana on Monday, insisting a late decision will be made before the massive showdown.

The Napoli defender has not trained with the team since he suffered an injury during the side's 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their opening match.

The 26-year-old is an important player for the Asian giants and his likely absence will be a massive blow to the team.

Coach Paul Bento will make a decision on the defender before the match against the African giants on Monday.

“I will like to confirm that Hwang Hee-chan will not be available for tomorrow. But for Kim Min Jae, he just recovered today and we will make a decision tomorrow” he said at the pre-match conference.

If he misses the match, Kwon Kyung-won  or Jo Yu-min will appear as partners for Kim Young-kwon.

However, in order to make up for Kim Min-jae's presence, several players must jump one step further.

In particular, the speed that Kim Min-jae has is absolutely necessary to cover the fairly quick attacking team of Ghana. His presence has already reached the level of Son Heung-min.

Min-jae joined Napoli, a prestigious Serie A club this season, after passing through China and Turkey, and immediately stood out as one of the best center backs in Serie A.

