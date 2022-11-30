World Cup 2022: South Korea coach Paulo Bento says he reacted badly after defeat against Ghana

South Korea coach Paulo Bento said he reacted badly following his side's defeat against Ghana on Monday.

The Portuguese was sent off after a rant at referee Anthony Taylor following his team's 3-2 loss to Ghana at the Education City Stadium.

Bento stormed onto the field and confronted the English referee about his decision not to allow Korea to take a last-minute corner.

Speaking for the first time on the incident, Bento said, "I think I reacted badly. I didn't want to show this, but I became like this because I'm a human being.

"The referee lacked respect. "We made an unclear decision in the second half," he criticized.

"Despite difficulties against a strong team, we played the game with maximum risk," he said, "we will challenge to the end and pour out everything."

Bento will not be on the bench on Friday when South Korea take on his home country Portugal, with the Asians needing a win to stand a chance of qualifying.