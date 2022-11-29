World Cup 2022: South Korea coach Paulo Bento suspended for Portugal clash

South Korea coach Paulo Bento will not be in the dugout when the Asians face his home country Portugal in the 2022 World Cup on Friday due to suspension.

After the defeat against Ghana, the Portuguese was sent off for his enraged reaction to referee Anthony Taylor's decision not to allow South Korea to take a last-minute corner kick.

He was unable to attend the official post-game press conference. An official from the Korea Football Association said, "Coach Bento is not allowed to enter the locker room during the match against Portugal. He takes the bus to the stadium, but he has to watch the game from the VIP seat. Players and players are completely separated from each other. Officially, it is impossible to use equipment such as walkie-talkies. "he explained.

He added, "Whether or not additional punishment has yet to be confirmed. Generally, it is a one-game punishment like a player. Coach Bento can attend the official training session against Portugal and until the press conference." Head coach Sergio Costa will sit on the bench in place of Bento on match day.

South Korea must defeat Portugal in order to advance to the knockout stage. In the other group game, Ghana will face familiar foe Uruguay in a winner-take-all match.