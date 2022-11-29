World Cup 2022: South Korea coach Paulo Bento to miss Portugal clash after red card during Ghana game

South Korea coach Paulo Bento will not be on the technical bench when his side face his home nation Portugal in the final Group H game.

The Portuguese trainer was involved in an explosive row with English referee Anthony Taylor at the end of the game between South Korea and Ghana.

South Korea had won a corner kick but the referee ended the game without giving the Asians the advantage. The ten minutes of added on time had elapsed before the corner kick.

Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Education City stadium in Qatar on Monday to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage.

First half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus saw Ghana race to a two-goal lead before half time.

However, South Korea fought back after the break through Cho Geu-sung, who netted a brace in the space of three minutes.

But Kudus gave Ghana victory with a fine finish in the 68th minute as the Black Stars collected all three points.

Ghana will next face Uruguay on Friday while South Korea engage Portugal.