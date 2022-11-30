World Cup 2022: South Korea confident of victory over Portugal after losing to Ghana

South Korea will draw inspiration from their shock victory over Germany four years ago as they seek qualification to the knockout stage in Qatar.

After a 3-2 loss to Ghana on Monday at the Education City Stadium, the Asians must win beat Portugal to have a chance of qualifying.

Lee Young-pyo, vice president of the Korea Football Association, said, "Portugal is the strongest team in our group, but “of course, no one thought we would beat Germany 2-0 in the last World Cup."

He continued, “Comparing only the three World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022), (the World Cup team) is showing the best performance. The content of the match, the process of making the match, and the way the players play the game while dominating the opponent to some extent on the pitch, I really find it difficult to accept the 3-2 score (against Ghana in the group stage 2). It was unfortunate, but I applauded alone for a long time," he said.

Regarding the fact that coach Paulo Bento was sent off for protesting to the referee and was unable to sit on the bench against Portugal, he said, “I feel a bit regretful."

Regarding the psychological impact players will receive, he said, "It depends on what you think." He said, “(Even if you are not on the bench), the coach sometimes gets a little involved in (the game) with text messages or something like this.” In some cases, there are often cases where (the manager) wins even when he is not on the bench.”

He continued, “I think I will be able to play while overcoming the pressure of the coach not being able to sit on the bench for the players.” I'm honestly looking forward to the third match."