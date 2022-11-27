World Cup 2022: South Korea forward Cho Kyu-seong unbothered by social media attention as he eyes Ghana's scalp

South Korea forward Cho Kyu-seong insists he is ready to help his country excel at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Jeonbuk Hyundai striker gained huge attention after South Korea's opening game against Uruguay during to his incredible looks. Kyu-seong's Instagram followers skyrocketed from 40,000 to 300, 000 in less than 24 hours.

Several users took to the social media site to praise the forward for his looks.

However, the 24-year-old is unconcerned by the attention he is getting as he set sights on the upcoming game against Ghana on Monday.

“It is not important. Isn't it more important to show on the pitch?," Kyu-seong told the media ahead of Ghana's game.

"I could have done better, but I feel so sorry that I could only do this," he added after he was quizzed about the Uruguay game.

Meanwhile, on social media fans keep posting under his photos with some describing him as handsome.

"He's handsome, he's good at soccer," one user posted, "The Korean no.9."

"You're handsome," wrote another user under one of his posts after the game.

"I hope you win in the next game," another comment read.

"I like soccer from today," another person added.