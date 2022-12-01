GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: South Korea forward Na Sang-ho tells teammates to avoid Ghana mistake ahead of Portugal clash

Published on: 01 December 2022
South Korea forward Na Sang-ho believes the Asians can upset Portugal in their final group game at the World Cup. 

The 26-year-old who made his World Cup debut against Ghana has however advised his teammates to avoid the mistakes they made against the Black Stars.

South Korea have a slim chance of making it into the last 16 but will have to beat Portugal to realize their dream.

"I think I am lacking on a global stage like this," he said ahead of their game against the 2016 European champions. 

“If I play against Portugal, I think I have to show a good performance so that I can be known more with all my might," he added. 

"I was nervous when I started in the first game, but there was excitement," continued the FC Seoul player, “I had a strong thought to play without regret on the stage I wanted to play as a soccer player at least once, and I was able to play with confidence.

"In the game against Portugal, the players said that there should be no conceding situation from the right side."

