World Cup 2022: South Korea in TROUBLE if star defender Kim Min-jae fails to recover against Ghana today

South Korea will be in trouble if Napoli defender Kim Min-jae fails to recover in time to feature against Ghana in Monday's crucial tie in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 26-yea-old is likely to sit out of the Taegeuk Warriors crucial match against the Black Stars after picking up an injury during the 0-0 draw against Uruguay.

The Napoli defender has not trained since he suffered the setback to put his involvement at the Education City Stadium in serious doubt.

The South Koreans are concerned about the likely unavailability of the powerful defender as they could be exposed at the back.

With little depth behind the Napoli defensive stalwart, the Asian giants could have major problems against Ghana.

Kim picked up the setback during his side's gritty 0-0 stalemate against the African powerhouse but played through the pain barrier to end the match.

However, he ended up missing the recovery and training sessions of the side since the injury - limiting himself to ride a stationary bicycle during the first 15 minutes of the session opened to the media.

He is perhaps the most irreplaceable player for South Korea, even more so than Son, given Kim's unique skill set as a defender.

Coach Paulo Bento revealed on Sunday that he will make a late decision on the star defender's involvement against the Black Stars.

If push comes to shove, Bento will likely reunite Kwon with Kim Young-gwon, based on their prior experience, rather than roll the dice with Cho in a virtual must-win game.

"(Kim's injury) impacted our attacking because it didn't allow us to carry on mounting attacks in the way we had been doing because of the issues he was facing," Bento said. "At the same time, we had more issues in bringing the defense further up as we did in the first half, also because of these issues. We opted to play with a deeper line and the line."

After watching Ghana lose to Portugal 3-2, South Korean players have talked confidently about exploiting the space behind Ghana's defense. However, if Kim Min-jae misses Monday's match, then his teammates will have to worry about the space behind their own defense.