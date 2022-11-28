World Cup 2022: South Korea legend Park Ji-sung blames poor concentration for Ghana defeat

Former Manchester United star Park Ji-sung has blamed South Korea's defeat to Ghana at the World Cup on lack of concentration.

South Korea conceded twice before half time, after Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus raced Ghana into the lead with two fine goals.

However, after the break Cho Geu-sung netted two quick-fire brace to level the score for South Korea but poor defending from Kim Ji-su saw Kudus bundle home the winner in the 68th minute.

“Even after a good game, we lacked concentration in the decisive scene. It's too bad. In particular, the last corner kick was a good opportunity for us, and we were able to aim for a goal in a good atmosphere. I hope you will cheer us on until the end," said Park Ji-sung.

South Korea will have to beat Portugal in their final game to stand a chance of qualifying from the group while Ghana could sail through with a draw.