World Cup 2022: South Korea star Heung-min to wear protective face mask in Qatar

South Korea coach Paulo Bento said Heung-min Son has won the race to be fit for their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Thursday.

After suffering a fractured eye socket earlier this month, the Tottenham winger was expected to play only a limited role in Qatar, where South Korea also have Ghana and Portugal in their group.

The 30-year-old needed surgery to correct the problem, and he missed Spurs' final four games before the World Cup.

Despite his injury concerns, South Korea was willing to take a chance on their captain, ruling out leaving him out of the 26-man squad.

Son returned to full training last week, wearing a protective face mask, to give his country a boost.

Speaking in Wednesday’s press conference, he said: “Sonny can play. Yes he will be able to play.

“I think the fact that he would be wearing a mask is not an inconvenience for him. It is rather natural for him.

South Korea's second game in Qatar is against Ghana on November 28.