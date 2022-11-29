World Cup 2022: South Korea star Son Heung-min angrily confronts referee after Ghana defeat

After South Korea's World Cup loss to Ghana, Tottenham star Son Heung-min confronted Premier League referee Anthony Taylor.

Ghana took a giant step toward qualifying from Group H with a 3-2 victory in Qatar. Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus scored for Ghana, who led 2-0 at the half. South Korea then made a comeback.

Before Kudus snuck in at the back post to give Ghana the lead once more, Cho Gue-sung scored two headers in quick succession to enliven the game. Despite Son of Tottenham, the team's star player, remaining quiet the entire time, Korea made a strong effort to equalise but fell short.

South Korea were furious at Taylor after the game because the referee refused to allow Korea to take a corner. He blew the final whistle with 100.53 seconds remaining after being awarded 10 minutes of extra time.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento stormed onto the field to join his players in their outburst against Taylor