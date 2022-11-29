World Cup 2022: South Korea striker Cho Kyu-seong reacts after two goals against Ghana

South Korean striker Cho Kyu-seong was pleased with himself after becoming the first Korean to score two goals in a single World Cup game on Monday.

Cho Kyu-seong scored twice, but it wasn't enough to save South Korea, who were eliminated from the World Cup after falling 3-2 to Ghana.

He said, "I am a no-nonsense player, but I also scored a goal on the world stage of the World Cup."

He added, "Young players also have to dream and work hard. I can't believe that I can score goals on a world stage like this now. That's just my mind."

In the first match of the group stage against Uruguay, coach Paulo Bento started Hwang Ui-jo, and introduced Cho Kyu-seong in the second half.

Cho Kyu-seong played for about 20 minutes, including the extra time, and his popularity 'exploded' in a short time.

Although he couldn't find the net against Uruguay, he became a hot topic with his exceptional appearance.

The number of his Instagram followers, which was about 30,000 at the start of the first game, has now exploded to 870,000.

After the game against Uruguay, Cho Kyu-sung tried not to be excited, saying, “It (the increase in followers) is not important, I have to show it on the pitch.”

Having made up his mind, he got a chance to start against Ghana, and eventually proved his skills and became a new ace.