World Cup 2022: South Korea striker Gue-Sung Cho unhappy despite brace against Ghana

Published on: 28 November 2022
Gue-Sung Cho said he was honoured to become the first South Korean player to score two goals in a single World Cup game, but he was disappointed that Korea did not win against Ghana.

The forward scored two headers in three second-half minutes, but it wasn't enough as South Korea lost 3-2 to Ghana at the Education City Stadium.

"It's an honour. But I would rather win than have two goals. too bad," he said.

The African nation took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus.

However, Ghana fans' raucous celebrations at halftime were dampened by South Korea's comeback after the break.

Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes with two stunning headers in three minutes.

But Ghana's impressive Kudus added a final twist by thumping in a third goal to break South Korea's hearts.

 

 

