World Cup 2022: South Korea tipped to beat Ghana in crucial clash

BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton has predicted victory for South Korea in the crucial 2022 World Cup clash against Ghana on Monday.

It is a crucial match for both teams, and they are expected to take it seriously, which means a thrilling encounter is very much likely at the Education Stadium on Monday.

South Korea tied Uruguay 0-0 but struggled in the final third, while Ghana fell to Portugal 3-2.

"Korea had a goalless draw with Uruguay, but the flow wasn't dull. We just couldn't save a chance." There will be," predicting Korea's 1-0 victory amid similar battles.

The Koreans are one point ahead of Uruguay and two points behind Portugal. Ghana is currently second in the standings, but another loss would eliminate them from the World Cup.

Sutton believes Portugal and South Korea will go through to the next stage of the competition from Group H.