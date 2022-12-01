World Cup 2022: South Korea will be very prepared to face Portugal- Coach Paulo Bento 

South Korea coach Paulo Bento says the team will be well prepared and organized in his absence ahead of the game against Portugal on Friday at the Education City Stadium.

The Portuguese trainer will not be on the technical bench when his side face his home nation Portugal in the final Group H game.

Bento was involved in an explosive row with English referee Anthony Taylor at the end of the game between South Korea and Ghana.

He was shown the red card meaning Bento will not be at the dug out for the final game on Friday.

Speaking on his absence from the bench and the locker room, Coach Bento said, “It is not good not to be able to sit on the bench. All responsibility lies with me. It's not an optimal situation, but the team now knows what to do".

"Everyone will try to bring the best results. Because there is time to prepare for the game. We will be ready to show you everything. It will show you what a good team and organization is.

"We will prepare the players to be as prepared as possible. You have to play by bringing it to the limit of your ability,” he said, vowing to put his life and death on the line in Game 3", he added.

South Korea have a slim chance of qualifying as they have to beat Portugal by a wide goal margin and expect the other group game between Ghana and Uruguay end in a goalless draw.