World Cup 2022: South Korea win important - Ghana forward Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew described the Black Stars' victory over South Korea as important, as it raised their chances of progressing to the next round of the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars needed three points to avoid being eliminated early and appeared to be on their way to victory after Mohammed Salisu and Kudus put them up 2-0 at halftime, with Crystal Palace ace contributing to the first goal and assisting the second.

Gue-Sung Cho, however, equalised twice in three minutes after the break before Ajax's 22-year-old Kudus scored the game-winner in the 68th minute.

"The most important thing is that we got the three points. We scored two goals in the first half. We didn't start the second half well but we grew into it and managed to score the third goal. We defended well. They gave us a tough time."

"We have a very young team, very energetic. We the senior players, we try to motivate the younger ones every day and let them know that it's the World Cup. I think the young ones that came on and the ones that started showed experience, composure and we the senior players are really pleased."

Ghana's win sets up a tense final group game against Uruguay, the team that knocked them out in a controversial fashion 12 years ago.