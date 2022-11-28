World Cup 2022: South Korea's Son Heung-min struggling with 'over-sized' captain's armband

South Korea captain Son Heung-min struggled to maintain his captain's armband during his country's 0-0 draw against Uruguay due to the size.

The Tottenham Hotspur star struggled to keep the armband as it kept flowing down from his left upper arm.

He tried to raise and fixed it severally without success due to the size of the armband.

It appears all national team captain's are struggling with the over-sized captain's armband with FIFA set to remake it.

Manuel Neuyer of the German national team went through the same thing as Son Heung-min.

It is even more lethal for goalkeepers who use their hands. Eventually, Neuer succeeded in fixing it by wrapping his sticky material around the captain's armband.

From the second game onwards, these inconveniences will be resolved. An official from the Korea Football Association explained, "All teams are experiencing the same difficulties, so FIFA decided to remake it."

Korea will play the second game against Ghana on the 28th at 10pm at the Education City Stadium. Ghana had previously lost the first leg against Portugal 2-3. In order to advance to the round of 16, both Korea and Ghana are expected to compete fiercely as both Korea and Ghana need to win.