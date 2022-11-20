World Cup 2022: Spanish media unsurprised by Inaki Williams’ inclusion in Ghana squad

The 2022 World Cup starts on Sunday, and the Black Stars are preparing for their opening game against Portugal.

Black Stars have a fully fit 26 players including former Spain international Inaki Williams who decided to play for Ghana in June.

In Spain, Williams' inclusion in Ghana's final squad came as no surprise to the media because they expected it.

The Athletic Club man has been in excellent form, with five goals and one assist, and he was widely expected to be Ghana's main striker in Qatar.

Coach Otto Addo hinted against Switzerland that Inaki would lead Ghana's attack after starting him as the lone striker in the friendly.

The 28-year-old was confident and should have scored in the first half, but his header from a corner was inches wide.

Inaki appears to have quickly adjusted to his new surroundings and is clearly enjoying his time with the senior national team.

"We have a very young team, but with a lot of quality. Most of them play in Europe," Williams told Spanish outlet Marca

"We can do great things in the World Cup. It’s not an easy group, but there is a very powerful team.

"We can surprise anyone. We’re not going favourites and that’s good for us," he added.

Inaki is likely to start against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 in Doha.