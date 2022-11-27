World Cup 2022: Sports betting sites tips Korea to beat Ghana 

Most Sports betting sites have tipped South Korea to beat Ghana in the second group H game to be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday.

South Korea held Uruguay to a 1-1 draw in their opening game played on Thursday.

Coach Paul Bento and his Korean team will be searching for a win against Ghana to enhance their chances of progressing out of the group.

Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal at the Stadium 974 and must avoid a defeat in order not to crush out of the competition.

Korean star Son Heung-min is anticipated to increase his flexibility by donning a face mask in the game.

Overseas sports betting sites predicted Korea's dominance. bet365 gave 1.45 odds for Korea to win.

On the other hand, the odds for Ghana to win were 2.1.

The draw was 2.2. William Hill also had Korea's odds of 1.5 and Ghana's odds of 2.1. The draw was 2. 888 Sports bet 1.45 on Korean odds, and Ghana was 2.05. The draw was 2.1.