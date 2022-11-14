World Cup 2022: Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif appeals to corporate Ghana to airlift supporters to Qatar to support Black Stars

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, has called on corporate Ghana for support ahead of the country’s participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Member of Parliament for Yagba-Kubori during the presentation of the Goldfields Ghana $300,000 sponsorship for the Black Stars revealed government had taken the decision against sponsoring supporters to tournament due to the current economic hardships.

“Ladies and gentlemen, in view of the current situation our country finds itself in, the government has decided it won't be financing supporters to the World Cup. As we have already announced, interested Ghanaians desiring to travel to Qatar for the World Cup can do through Kenpong Travel and Tours, the official travel agency appointed by the Ministry”, he said.

Despite the decision not to sponsor supporters with state funds to Qatar, the sector minister emphasized on the need for corporate Ghana to help mobilize supporters to support the Black Stars at the tournament.

He appealed to corporate Ghana to come on board and help support the Ministry in financing some supporters to Qatar to cheer on the Black Stars.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports will, however, continue to appeal to corporate Ghana and the private sector, to support and finance some Ghanaian fans to provide symbolic support for the Black Stars.

“As an alternative measure, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the Ghanaian Mission in Qatar, will mobilise Ghanaians and other Africans based in Qatar to provide support for the Black Stars.

“Irrespective of the challenges, wherever we are, and everywhere we go, let us rally behind the Black Stars in this World Cup Campaign, Qatar 2022 and give them our unflinching support to make another worthwhile history in their World Cup journey”, he added.