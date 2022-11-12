World Cup 2022: Stephen Appiah confident Ghana can qualify out of Group H

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah is optimistic Ghana can qualify out of its World Cup group.

The Black Stars entered into the competition this year as the least ranked country by FIFA.

Ghana will face European giants Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage and have been tipped to exit the tournament in the first round.

Appiah, a member of the Ghana’s first World Cup squad in Germany 2006 which reached the round of 16 after beating Czech Republic and the USA said the team is capable of causing an upset at this year’s tournament despite being considered as underdogs in the group.

Speaking on the team’s chances ahead of the tournament, Stephen Appiah said, “It’s going to be difficult, 2006 when we went to the World Cup in Germany we were underdogs”, Appiah tells Al Jazeera.

“We played against Italy we lost our first game and beat Czech Republic 2-0 who were number two in the world, played USA, number 5 in the world, we beat them. We are capable of doing that. We have to take it game after game”.

Appiah added: “We play Portugal and not thinking about Uruguay. We concentrate on Portugal game and see what will happen. Our players are good”.

Ghana will play Portugal on November 24 in its first game before taking on South Korea and the epic clash against Uruguay.