World Cup 2022: Suarez, Cavani and two others to face FIFA disciplinary proceedings after Ghana match

Published on: 07 December 2022
Four Uruguay players including Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are set to face FIFA following misconduct after the game against Ghana. 

Veteran defender Diego Godin and Jose Mari Giminez will be facing the wrath of FIFA after attacking German referee David Siebert.

For Suarez he slammed FIFA for allegedly not allowing him to meet his family at the end of the game before also blasting the referee for not awarding Uruguay a penalty. The referee twice waved on penalty claims by the Uruguayans.

Meanwhile, an angry Cavani destroyed a Video Assistant Referee screen after the match at Al Janoub last Friday.

FIFA has obtained and reviewed footages from the game and all players involved are set for long term bans.

Despite beating Ghana 2-0, courtesy a brace from Flamengo striker Giorgian de Arrasteca, Uruguay failed to progress due to result from the group's other game between South Korea and Portugal.

 

 

